Attack Part 1: Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham & Jacqueline Fernandez meet fans as they promote film.

After much delay due to the pandemic and Covid-19 variant scares, John Abraham's film Attack Part 1 is ready to hit the theatres in a few days. The cast have kickstarted the film's promotions and stepped out on Tuesday afternoon for the same. In the city's suburbs, the paparazzi also ensured to cover the event which saw John along with his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in attendance.

Rakul and Jacqueline put their stylish foot forwards as the beauties opted for a smart outfits. Rakul stepped out in a lime green blazer dress and looked stunning with nude glam makeup and minimal accessories. Jacqueline, on the other hand, opted for an all-white pantsuit. The divas also met fans and posed for selfies at the event.

As for John Abraham, the actor stuck to his basic joggers and T-shirt look and paired it with a pair of smart trainers. His head-to-toe black look complemented well with Rakul and Jacqueline's bright outfits.

Check out Rakul, John and Jacqueline Fernandez's event photos:

The makers of the much-awaited action entertainer have confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas on 1st April 2022. The film will be headlining a big-ticket franchise and its first part will introduce the cinematic universe created by the makers. It is produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor and is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

