Attack Part 1’s Ik Tu Hai Song Out: Fall in love with John Abraham & Jacqueline Fernandez’s chemistry

Recently, the trailer of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Attack Part 1 was released and it has got fans quite excited about the film. As they await the release of the film, the makers have decided to tease the audience a little bit by releasing the first song of the film. John and Jacqueline make for quite a hot pair and their sizzling chemistry in Ik Tu Hai song will surely remind you of your first love.