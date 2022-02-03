Attack Part 1 starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez & Rakul Preet Singh in theatres on April 1

An upcoming film Attack (Part 1) starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh has finally locked its release date. The makers of the much-awaited action entertainer have confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas on 1st April 2022. The film will be headlining a big-ticket franchise and its first part will introduce the cinematic universe created by the makers. It is produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor and is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram handle and shared the information, “Get ready to witness our country's first super soldier and his strike to save the nation's pride. #Attack - Part1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April, 2022.” Dr Jayantilal Gada, shares his thoughts on the franchise, Attack (Part1), saying, “Attack is a very interesting concept, and having John Abraham as a super soldier is perfect! I’m hoping this is a breakthrough movie that will usher in a new age of films in our industry as the visual effects and scale complement the movie beautifully. Attack (Part1) will be released in cinemas on 1st April and we will soon start pre-production for part 2.”