Attack Part 1 starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez & Rakul Preet Singh in theatres on April 1
Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram handle and shared the information, “Get ready to witness our country's first super soldier and his strike to save the nation's pride. #Attack - Part1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April, 2022.” Dr Jayantilal Gada, shares his thoughts on the franchise, Attack (Part1), saying, “Attack is a very interesting concept, and having John Abraham as a super soldier is perfect! I’m hoping this is a breakthrough movie that will usher in a new age of films in our industry as the visual effects and scale complement the movie beautifully. Attack (Part1) will be released in cinemas on 1st April and we will soon start pre-production for part 2.”
John Abraham also added, “The film goes down a road no other action films here have tried, there’s a sci fi angle, a complex drama, there’s a question mark on how India handles terrorists and takes into account of what are history is and who we are as a nation and I can’t wait for the audiences to watch it in cinemas as it was super exciting bringing this film from paper to reel”
