Attack Part 1 Trailer: Netizens impressed with John Abraham, Jacqueline, Rakul Preet starrer; Call it ‘lit’

John Abraham is all over the news today courtesy his upcoming movie Attack Part 1. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, Attack Part 1 happens to be a complete action entertainer and features John in the role of super-soldier. After creating much of a buzz about the movie, the makers have finally unveiled an intriguing trailer of the movie and it has taken the social media by a storm. Netizens can’t stop gushing about the Attack Part 1 trailer and are quite impressed with the same.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote, “@TheJohnAbraham is 1 of the actors in B'wood who likes experimenting or bringing something new. #Attack is no different. It's one of the best action trailer. I have ever seen in an Indian movie. And last but not least, that BGM. Can’t wait for April 1st #ATTACKTRAILER”. Another user tweeted, “After watching #ATTACKTRAILER. One thing is confirmed- Action Will be Badass. Hoping Story will be good too. As a massive superhero fan A Sugtion- A Superhero Movie is not defined by its Superhero but by Its Supervillain..so Hope we get India's best Supervillain @LakshyaRajAnand”.

Take a look at tweets for the trailer of John Abraham’s Attack Part 1:

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack Part 1 is slated to release on April 1 this year and John is quite excited about it. Talking about the movie, the actor had stated, “There’s a sci-fi angle, a complex drama and there’s a question mark on how India handles terrorists”.

