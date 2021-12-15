Attack Teaser OUT: John Abraham as 'super soldier' saves nation; Jacqueline & Rakul Preet make an appearance

After much anticipation, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Attack is all set to release next month in the new year. Ahead of the release, the makers have shared a teaser of the much-awaited actioner and it will certainly blow your mind. Starring John, Jacqueline and Rakul in lead roles, Attack is based on a daring rescue mission led by a lone ranger officer essayed by Abraham.

In the one minute 23-second teaser, we get to see John go from a broken man after an attack into a super-soldier who has nothing on his mind other than curbing terrorism. We get to see India building its own artificial intelligent super soldier in order to combat the rampant terror Attacks plaguing it from within. John is seen as a killing machine in the teaser. Jacqueline is also seen in the teaser in a never-seen-before avatar. Rakul Preet also manages to grab the attention with her scientist-like avatar in the teaser.



Sharing the teaser, John wrote, "Get ready to witness the making of India's first super-soldier! Teaser out now.#Attack releasing in cinemas worldwide on Jan 28." As soon as John shared the teaser, fans began showering it with compliments. Many were blown away by John's super-soldier avatar.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand and is backed by Dr.Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions. Attack is all set to release on January 28, 2022.

