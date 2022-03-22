Attack Trailer 2: John Abraham looks promising and entertaining as India’s first super soldier

John Abraham has been creating a massive buzz for his upcoming movie Attack and he is leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans excited for the action thriller. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead, Attack is slated to release on April 1. Interestingly, the makers had recently released the trailer of the movie which was well received by the audience. And while fans are looking forward to the release of the movie, the makers have now unveiled a new trailer of Attack today which has got the social media buzzing.

The trailer is a complete entertainment package that gives a glimpse of the different moods of John in the movie. For the uninitiated, John Abraham will be seen playing the role of India’s first super-soldier in the movie who has been installed with superpowers with the help of technology and artificial intelligence (AI). From humour to action, romance to drama, John will be coming up with a complete package for the audience in Attack. Besides, as the actor is known for his action hero image, he will be seen coming with mind-boggling action scenes that will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Check out Attack's new trailer here:

Talking about the movie, John had stated, “Attack is a homegrown concept of JA entertainment and is the kind of storytelling we understand and curate.. the action scenes are unparalleled and compliment the story beautifully”. Apart from John, Rakul and Jacqueline, Attack will also star Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. It is produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions and is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

Also Read: Attack Trailer: John Abraham as India's 1st Super Soldier impresses with Jacqueline and Rakul Preet Singh