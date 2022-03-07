Attack Trailer: John Abraham as India's 1st Super Soldier impresses with Jacqueline and Rakul Preet Singh

Ever since the first poster of John Abraham’s Attack had been released fans could not contain their excitement. Even the teaser had created quite a hype amongst fans and they could not wait for the trailer. And today as promised by the makers, the trailer of this John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez is finally here and we bet it will get you on the edge of your seats. After this trailer, India will get its first super-soldier.