Atul Kulkarni calls Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha ‘a very desi film’

Atul Kulkarni is a noted actor who is making his film writing debut with Laal Singh Chaddha. He has co-starred with Aamir Khan in Rang De Basanti. In a recent interview with PTI, Atul told that he penned the script of the upcoming movie, with Aamir Khan in mind. He said that the journey of the film, an official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, started 14 years back. It was at the after-party of Aamir Khan’s production Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, that Atul Kulkarni and the actor started discussing their favourite films. They ended up talking about Forrest Gump and the rest is history.



When Atul was asked about script-writing process, he said, “So, I started taking notes and after an hour or two I thought why not attempt the script? I finished writing the script in 10 days and within two-three days I was done with the second draft. In 14-15 days, the script was ready.” On being asked about adapting Forrest Gump, Kulkarni said, “A film like Forrest Gump can’t just be translated, it has to be adapted. Every word was a challenge because it’s such a beautiful screenplay. So, everything is Indianised in Laal Singh Chaddha. It’s a very desi film, made for Indian audiences. It’s an important and lovely film. I think everyone should watch it.”

Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions, the film is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 11. It will be clashing with another ambitious film, Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai and starring Akshay Kumar and.

Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna organise a special screening at Chiranjeevi’s home