Audience is telling us something & we must listen: Jackky Bhagnani on pan-India films resonating with masses

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is backing several films. From action to drama, the young producer is keen on bringing more riveting content to the big screen. Recently, Jackky opened up about the success of pan-India films and how they have resonated with the masses.

The record-breaking success of pan-India films like Pushpa, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 has led to much conversation around the kind of cinema that resonates with the mass audience. Speaking about what could possible be ailing Bollywood cinema currently, Jackky said, "We need to make good commercial films that resonate with the whole of India. I take the success of the last few films as a great sign of revival of cinema as a mass entertainment medium. All kinds of audiences enjoying one particular film is actually great. Common audience is telling us something and we must listen. It’s not about north or south, it's about coming up with good quality entertainers.”

With his penchant for mass entertainers, the young producer hopes to bring a renewed and fresh perspective to his content that will emotionally resonate with the mass audience.

Talking about the kind of films he wants to back as a producer, Jackky said, "I want to produce content that is universal and appeals to the larger geography and demography. I want to put in effort in improving this genre. Mass universal films don’t mean badly written and lazily produced content that rides primarily on the star pull of the cast. I want to create well written, well produced commercial entertainers that have really good music. Action, comedy, drama and even genres like larger than life historical and mythological content. I come from the school of mass entertainment. Not so long ago my father and lots of other Bollywood producers were catering to the entire Indian cinema going audience. Of course that content needs to evolve and match the expectations of the newer generation of audience. I want to do that. This is my vision."

For now, Jackky Bhagnani is working on the action thriller Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He is also backing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that will see Tiger joining hands with Akshay Kumar.

