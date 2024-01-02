Audience wants Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee to collaborate again; Jawan actor-director duo wins by the highest votes

There's no surefire formula for guaranteeing a film's success. Even when actors and directors try to recreate the success of their previous films, it's challenging to predict audience preferences. While some big-budget films featuring A-list actors have not performed well at the box office, specific actor-director collaborations consistently produce successful movies that resonate with audiences.

Pinkvilla recently organized a poll for readers to vote for their favorite director-actor jodi from 2023 that they would like to see team up again. The final results are now revealed, so continue scrolling to discover which actor-director duo from 2023 has emerged as the winner.

Fans vote Atlee-Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan as the winner of the best actor-director duo from 2023

There were 15 actor-director pairs competing for the title of the best actor-director duo from 2023. The final results, gathered from the votes of 118 users over 2 days, revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s collaboration in the film Jawan secured a clear victory with an unbeatable lead of 51 percent votes.

The runners-up was Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s collaboration in the film Animal receiving 12 percent of the votes. Next on the list was Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar’s collaboration in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with 10 percent of the total votes.

Check out the results below:

List of actor-director pairs included in best actor-director duo from 2023

The list of nominees in the poll, aimed at discovering the best actor-director duo of the year 2023, included Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Luv Ranjan and Ranbir Kapoor in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan in the film Jawan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor in the film Animal, Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan in the film Dunki, Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan in the film Pathaan, Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal in the film Sam Bahadur, Maneesh Sharma and Salman Khan in the film Tiger 3, Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol in the film Gadar 2, Laxman Utekar and Vicky Kaushal in the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Raaj Shaandilyaa and Ayushmann Khurrana in the film Dream Girl 2, Nitesh Tiwari and Varun Dhawan in the film Bawaal, Sameer Sanjay Vidwans and Kartik Aaryan in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sameer Sanjay Vidwans and Kiara Advani in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

About Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee’s film Jawan

Besides the main actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the blockbuster Jawan featured a cast that included Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Girija Oak, and others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also made impactful cameo appearances, delighting the audience.

In the highly successful movie, Shah Rukh Khan played two roles, and the audience loved it. His on-screen chemistry with the lead actress Nayanthara successfully captured the audience's hearts. The movie revolves around Shah Rukh Khan's character, Azad, a man motivated by a strong commitment to justice in society, influenced by a promise he made to his mother long ago. He confronts a formidable outlaw named Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), responsible for causing significant suffering to many.

Jawan is a movie presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, backed by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film had a global theatrical release on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

