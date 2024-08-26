'Aunty Or Chhoti Maa': When Sara Ali Khan revealed what she calls Kareena Kapoor Khan; you can't miss Saif Ali Khan’s reaction

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought-after actors these days. The young Bollywood diva, who recently celebrated her father, Saif Ali Khan's birthday, shares a warm bond with her stepmother and actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sara once revealed what she calls Kareena and how she was confused earlier.

In a conversation with Karan Johar on his popular show, Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan talked about her equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan. When the host joked about whether Saif Ali Khan had ever asked her to address Kareena as her 'Chhoti Maa,' the Kedarnath actor said that Kareena would have had a nervous breakdown if that had been the case. "I think Kareena would have a nervous breakdown if I was to call her chhoti maa." The actor further added that Kareena would be like, "What? No!"

Talking about the same, the Murder Mubarak actor went on to reveal that she was initially confused about how to address Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sara said, "I used to be like, 'What should I call her? Kareena? Aunty?'" Then, her father, Saif Ali Khan, told her, "You don't want to call her aunty!" Laughing at her chatter with her father, Sara Ali Khan concluded by saying that she calls her 'K' or 'Kareena.'

Soon to be seen in Metro...In Dino, Sara Ali Khan also revealed that her mother, Amrita Singh, dressed her up for her father's second marriage with Kareena Kapoor. The actor made it clear that it was never awkward for her mother at any given point and mentioned that Kareena was clear, too, about the equation. Sara expressed that Bebo herself told her, 'Look, you have a great mother. What I want is for us to be able to be friends.'

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. They both parted ways in 2004 after 13 years of togetherness. Saif later married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. Though family dynamics changed, Sara never felt like being away from her father. While speaking to Filmfare, the actor said that her father has always been just a call away, be it for dinner or coffee.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and others.

