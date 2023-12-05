Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer gets release date; Here's when film will hit theatres
Ajay Devgn and Tabu will be working together again on a film directed by Neeraj Pandey called Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. It's release date has been unveiled now.
Ajay Devgn and Tabu have done multiple films together that have done well. Most recently, the duo was seen in the thriller film Drishyam 2 which turned out to be a success. Now, they will be next seen in Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, It's team has unveiled its release date. Let's find out more about it.
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha gets a release date
Today, on December 5th, the makers of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha revealed its much-awaited release date. The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey and stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. It will be released theatrically on April 26th, 2024. Touted as a unique musical love story, its narrative will span across 20 years and will take place between 2002 and 2023. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will be released in multiple languages.
Devgn took to Instagram to share this news with a picture with a caption that read, "Announcing the release date of my collaboration with Neeraj Pandey - Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, on April 26th."
Check out his post!
About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is helmed by Neeraj Pandey and stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari. Its original music is composed by celebrated composer M. M Kreem.
Ajay Devgn and Tabu's work front
Devgn was last seen in the action thriller Bholaa which he also produced and directed. Despite mixed reviews, the film turned out to be a major commercial success. He is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's cop action drama Singham Again which is a part of Shetty's shared cop universe. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and appearances from Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. Recently, Devgn sustained an eye injury during its shoot. However, he was treated and quickly resumed shooting in Mumbai. Other films in his lineup include the much-delayed Maidaan and Vash remake.
Tabu, on the other hand, was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's espionage thriller Khufiya which was well received. She is also doing The Crew with Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.
