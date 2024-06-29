Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Neeraj Pandey on making romantic film with Ajay Devgn and Tabu in time of action movies

Ajay Devgn is all set for his third 2024 release, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Earlier this year, the actor captivated audiences with two notable films, Shaitaan and Maidaan. AMKDT, an intense romantic drama directed by Neeraj Pandey, also features Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar.

Recently, the team unveiled a special video for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, where Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and director Neeraj Pandey candidly discuss several topics. During the conversation, Neeraj Pandey talked about creating a romantic film with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Tabu amusingly mentioned that Ajay is not very good at romance.

Neeraj Pandey opens up on choosing a romantic film with Ajay Devgn and Tabu

In a video shared on the NH Studioz YouTube channel, director Neeraj Pandey talked about making a romantic film amidst the industry's current focus on violent action movies. He remarked, "Of course, it's exciting. I never looked at it from the lens you are talking about. We are professionals, and we are focused on the shot at that moment."

Pandey added that during filming, their sole focus is on the performance of that specific shot, not on any external factors. He concluded by saying that the results are for the audience to see and enjoy.

Tabu reveals Ajay Devgn 'is least interested in romance'

When asked if Ajay Devgn is a good romance partner on-screen, Tabu immediately answered, "Not at all. Least interested in romancing me." Ajay Devgn added, "I am least interested in romance."

When asked how Ajay brought intensity to the role of Vanraj despite his unromantic nature, he explained that it ultimately depends on the characters, the directors, the demands of the moment, and understanding the emotions involved.

More about Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The newly released trailer for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has generated nationwide excitement. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this intense love story stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu, whose on-screen chemistry is highly anticipated.

The film's music, featuring hits like Tuu and Ae Dil Zara, has already won hearts, with the new song Kisi Roz adding to the anticipation. The film is produced by NH Studioz and Friday Filmworks. It is set to release on July 5, 2024.

