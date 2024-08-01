Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha star Tabu opens up on pay parity in industry; 'ask male actors why they are getting paid more'

Tabu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha co-starring Ajay Devgn. Ahead of the release, the talented actress opened up about her opinion on the trending topic of pay parity in the Indian film industry. She wondered why only women were asked about the topic and not male actors.

Speaking to We Are Yuvaa, Tabu opened up on why women actors are often questioned about the persistent gender pay gap in the Indian film industry.

She said that every media person will ask females about pay parity and the female actors will say that a man is paid more. "Why don’t you ask the person who is paying them more," Tabu said.

The Hum Saath Saath Hai actress further added that she feels that people often seek to sensationalize the issue as she said, "I hate that I’m being paid less" or "I’m okay with what I’m being paid."

She further added, “Why don’t you ask the male actor why you are getting paid more? This might change the perspective, and the whole thing will change if there is an outside lens. Physicality is always in the context of the lens that is being carried.”

Advertisement

Tabu stated that conversations about pay inequality are important to foster a more equitable industry and should be directed at the right people.

Speaking about the trailer of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, we see Ajay Devgn and Tabu reuniting after Devgn's character is released from prison after 22 years. Described as a musical romantic drama spanning 23 years, the story unfolds between 2000 and 2023.

Besides Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also features Saiee Manjrekar, Jimmy Shergill, and Shantanu Maheshwari in significant roles. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is being produced by Narendra Hirawat, Shital Bhatia, and Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios.

Meanwhile, Tabu and Ajay’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was earlier scheduled to be released on July 5. Later, it was changed to July 26. Now, finally, the highly anticipated film will be released in theaters on August 2.

ALSO READ: What to watch this weekend: Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh