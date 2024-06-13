Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Trailer: Witness Ajay Devgn-Tabu spread magic with their romance in this epic love story

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have reunited for an epic love story titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie has fans eagerly awaiting any details about its plot since the announcement. Recently, the makers released a brief teaser, and now, to maintain the excitement, they have finally unveiled the trailer. Scroll down to watch it!

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha trailer out now

The 3-minute-and-4-second trailer of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha features Ajay Devgn and Tabu reuniting after Devgn's character is released from prison after 22 years. The trailer captures their intense and unforgettable quest to meet and reconnect after a life-changing moment. The video also highlights pivotal roles played by Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar.

Neeraj Pandey's directorial looks promising, showcasing Ajay and Tabu's chemistry shining in this romantic drama.

Have a look at the trailer here:

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Besides Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also features Saiee Manjrekar, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Shantanu Maheshwari in significant roles. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is being produced by Narendra Hirawat, Shital Bhatia, and Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios.

Described as a musical romantic drama spanning 23 years, the storyline reportedly unfolds between 2000 and 2023. The movie is set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.

Advertisement

For those unaware, AMKDT marks the 10th collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Tabu. They have previously worked together and delivered blockbuster projects such as Drishyam, Drishyam 2, Bholaa, Golmaal Again, and Vijaypath, among others.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's work front

Looking ahead, Ajay Devgn has several projects lined up after Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha (AMKDT). These include De De Pyaar De 2, Raid 2, Son of Sardar 2, Singham Again, and a couple of other projects.

Meanwhile, Tabu was last seen in Crew, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. The film received rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike. Currently, the movie is available for streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to shoot for De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardar 2 in London; Ready for 8 franchises