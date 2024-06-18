Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's Tuu OUT: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s chemistry shines; Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar join melody

It is less than a month left for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to hit the big screens, and the excitement is reaching its peak. The trailer of the Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer musical romance has ignited a lot of interest among the audience. Now, the first song, Tuu, has been released.

The melody showcases the chemistry between the lead couple along with the fresh pairing of Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha song Tuu ft. Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar has been released

Today, June 18, the makers of the upcoming movie Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha unveiled the first song from the album. Titled Tuu, it has been composed by the Oscar-winning artist MM Keeravani with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Sukhwinder Singh and Javed Ali have lent their powerful voices to the track.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s chemistry is the highlight of the song, along with the innocence of the young romance displayed by Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar. The Holi moment at the end, where Ajay and Tabu’s characters express their longing for each other through their eyes, is a magical moment.

Watch the song's music video right here!

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. In a statement, the filmmaker talked about the song Tuu, stating, “It’s said that there are seven stages of love. Tu is a song that captures the essence of all of these seven in a duration of 4 mins and 11 seconds.”

Neeraj shared that the song was the result of a lot of labor. He gave a shout out to MM Keeravani, Manoj Muntashir, Sukhwinder Singh, and Javed Ali and expressed his gratitude to all the musicians involved in the making of the song.

Fan reactions to Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar’s song Tuu from AMKDT

As soon as the song was released, fans flooded the comments section with their appreciation for the creation as well as the team behind it. One person said, “Sukhwinder+Javed+MM Kreem = absolute masterclass music,” while another wrote, “Finally the long awaited song.”

Praising the actors, a comment stated, “Ajay + Tabu + MM Keeravaani = (fire),” while another shared, “Shantanu and saiee's chemistry looks good.”

A user expressed their anticipation, saying, “this track is so beautifu.️ i am so excited for the movie.” A comment read, “Added to my playlist....What a song... Brilliant music and Sukhvinder sir + Javed Ali you both are just Extraordinary.” Many others used words like “amazing” and “beautiful” to describe the song, with red hearts and fire emojis to convey their admiration.

More about Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar’s film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha is touted as an epic love story about characters named Krishna and Vasudha. They are separated when the former is sentenced to life imprisonment, and they meet after a long gap of 22 years.

The ensemble cast of the movie includes Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar. Presented by NH Studioz, Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha is a Friday Filmworks production. Produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia, AMKDT arrives in cinemas on July 5, 2024.

