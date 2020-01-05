Australia Fires: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Dia Mirza & others react to the disaster
Australia witnessed a big loss and tragedy on Friday and Saturday. There was a wildfire crisis in New South Wales. The fires haven't been eased yet for the temperatures to drop and winds still remain high. The fires, which have left 19 dead, dozens missing and more than 1,400 homes destroyed since October. According to reports, the Fire officials have reported on Sunday morning that the number of homes damaged or destroyed in the past day is likely to be in the hundreds.
After Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Watts and others showed their concern for the disaster, Bollywood celebrities like Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Dia Mirza, Kunal Kemmu and others have also reacted and expressed their thoughts towards the disaster. While Tiger shared a photo of the animals suffering due to the disaster, Dia Mirza wrote, "This is real. This is happening. This must stop. We can stop this. Come together. Stay united. Act on climate. Invest in nature. Secure/protect forests. Grow indigenous trees. Empower organisations and individuals who make a difference. Learn the facts. Don’t be scared. Don’t run. Don’t hide. Face it. Feel it. Spend time with children. HEAR them. #AustraliaBushFires #ForPeopleAndPlanet #SDGs #SundayVibes #NoteToSelf."
What’s happening here in Australia is heart breaking and alarming. Prayers for all the animals and people who have lost their lives and homes. Strength to the people trying to get these fires under control. We need to fix things before they get out of control. We only have this planet and it’s been burning If you've recently started reading and hearing about the bushfires in Australia, here's what you need to know about what's been going on, how they compare to other fires and what you can do to help. For the bar chart, we were inspired by @anti.speciesist post and remixed it. We tagged some organizations on the last slide that you can donate to as well as in our stories to also stay informed on the fires - a great resource to follow is @greenpeaceap. #australia #bushfires #climatechange #koalas #carbon #carbonemissions #climatecrisis
Only we can save us... #Repost @gretathunberg Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C. 500 million (!!) animals are estimated dead because of the bushfires. Over 20 people have died and thousands of homes have burned to ground. The fires have spewed 2/3 of the nations national annual CO2 emissions, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The smoke has covered glaciers in distant New Zealand (!) making them warm and melt faster because of the albedo effect. And yet. All of this still has not resulted in any political action. Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires.
Even Gautam Gulati has shared a heartfelt post. He tweeted, "My heart is crying after seeing this 6 Million hectares have burned, an area inhabited by 500 millions animals,many endangered. #PrayForAustralia." Many Twitter and Instagram users have been expressing their anger too and requested people to donate too. Let's us all pray that it rains and everything gets back to normal. #PrayForAustralia
My heart is crying after seeing this 6 Million hectares have burned,an area inhabited by 500 millions animals,many endangered.#PrayForAustralia pic.twitter.com/eShkXpDcEU
— Gautam Gulati (@TheGautamGulati) January 5, 2020
