Australia Fires: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Dia Mirza & others react to the disaster

After Hollywood celebrities, Bollywood celebrities like Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Dia Mirza, Kunal Kemmu and others have also reacted and expressed their thoughts towards Australia Fires.

Australia witnessed a big loss and tragedy on Friday and Saturday. There was a wildfire crisis in New South Wales. The fires haven't been eased yet for the temperatures to drop and winds still remain high. The fires, which have left 19 dead, dozens missing and more than 1,400 homes destroyed since October. According to reports, the Fire officials have reported on Sunday morning that the number of homes damaged or destroyed in the past day is likely to be in the hundreds.

After Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Watts and others showed their concern for the disaster, Bollywood celebrities like , Tiger Shroff, Dia Mirza, Kunal Kemmu and others have also reacted and expressed their thoughts towards the disaster. While Tiger shared a photo of the animals suffering due to the disaster, Dia Mirza wrote, "This is real. This is happening. This must stop. We can stop this. Come together. Stay united. Act on climate. Invest in nature. Secure/protect forests. Grow indigenous trees. Empower organisations and individuals who make a difference. Learn the facts. Don’t be scared. Don’t run. Don’t hide. Face it. Feel it. Spend time with children. HEAR them. #AustraliaBushFires #ForPeopleAndPlanet #SDGs #SundayVibes #NoteToSelf."

Check out Bollywood celebrities posts here:

Tiger Shroff posted:

Disha Patani posted:

Even Gautam Gulati has shared a heartfelt post. He tweeted, "My heart is crying after seeing this 6 Million hectares have burned, an area inhabited by 500 millions animals,many endangered. #PrayForAustralia." Many Twitter and Instagram users have been expressing their anger too and requested people to donate too. Let's us all pray that it rains and everything gets back to normal. #PrayForAustralia

My heart is crying after seeing this 6 Million hectares have burned,an area inhabited by 500 millions animals,many endangered.#PrayForAustralia pic.twitter.com/eShkXpDcEU — Gautam Gulati (@TheGautamGulati) January 5, 2020

