Author Shrayana Bhattacharya finally meets 'superhuman' Shah Rukh Khan, gets a lovely handwritten note

Sunday become author Shrayana Bhattacharya's most special day as Shah Rukh Khan received the author of 'Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh: India's Lonely Young Women and the Search for Intimacy and Independence' at his house in Mannat, Mumbai. Shrayana revealed on Instagram that the actor spent an hour with her and handed her a handwritten message. She announced that the book is now in SRK's personal collection by sharing a photo of the note.

The handwritten note was full of love and appreciation for the author. Shah Rukh wrote, “To Shrayana, thank you for putting me to good use. It’s my love and thanks to you & all these wonderful women who like me so much. More power to you and your tribe Shrayana. Love.” To this, Shrayana’s reaction was starstruck. As she shared a picture of his note and his library collection, she wrote a heartfelt caption. She also thanked Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani. She sweetly penned down, "They say you should never meet your heroes. Whoever wrote/thought that had clearly never encountered @iamsrk After meeting him for an hour at Mannat last night, I can only say that he is superhuman, not of this universe, yet the most humane."

Take a look at Shrayana's post:

“A million thanks to @poojadadlani02 without whom this would not have happened. The book has finally reached its intended destination: his library at Mannat. Yes, we took photos. But woh kitaab ki one year anniversary par post karenge #finallyfoundshahrukh." The post went viral as it gave thousands of fans the hope that they can meet their idols.

