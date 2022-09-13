‘Auto to the rescue’ says Soha Ali Khan as her car breaks down post Hush Hush trailer launch; PICS

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan is quite active on social media and she often shares glimpses of her life on Instagram. Fans love to see her everyday life with her husband Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Apart from this, the actress also keeps fans updated about her upcoming projects. The actress will soon be seen in the thriller series Hush Hush, the trailer of which was unveiled recently. Soha Ali Khan was spotted in the city as she attended the trailer launch today. However, while on her way back home, the actress’ car broke down, after which she took an auto rickshaw ride to reach home.

Soha Ali Khan looked like a princess as she opted for a gorgeous floral white gown for the trailer launch event. She took to her Instagram story to post a picture with her Hush Hush co-star Shahana Goswami from the trailer launch. After the event ended, the actress headed home, however, her car broke down mid-way. That's when Soha took an auto rickshaw ride and shared this update on her Instagram story. Sharing a short video clip of herself in the rickshaw, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Car broke down on way home from trailer launch- auto to the rescue.”