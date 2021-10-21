Autumn holds a special place in Shilpa Shetty’s heart; Here’s why

On Wednesday, October 20, actor Shilpa Shetty took to social media to express why the Autumn season holds a special place in her heart using a thoughtful quote by Albert Camus. While doing so, the actress also urged her followers to ‘use time’ wisely no matter what the season. In addition to this, the quote shared by her also explains how Autumn is the ‘second spring’ which brings back major transformation in one’s life.

“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower. The transitional seasons of spring and fall are often times of transition in our personal lives as well. We pack away clothes that are too heavy or too light to wear - and pull our favourites from the year before. We put up or take down screens and storm windows; plant or harvest the garden; move outdoor furniture in or out of the garbage,” states the quote shared by Shilpa Shetty.

Check out her Instagram story below:

This comes just a day after, Shilpa penned her fitness mantra in an inspiring post. While urging her followers to lead a healthy life, the actress wrote, “Every day that we wake up is an opportunity to turn our lives around the way we want it. Make it worthwhile by giving your dreams, goals, and passion your 100%. But, remember your health and diet are responsible for bringing out the best version of you to take on the world. Go the extra mile and take good care of yourself. You have tons of potential. Allow your mind and body to support you through the journey. Go for it!”

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently gave a sizzling performance on the finale of her dance reality TV show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. The winner trophy was lifted by contestant Florina Gogoi who was mentored by choreographer Tusshar Shetty. Shilpa also recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the film Hungama 2.

