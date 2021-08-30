As Avani Lekhara wins gold at Paralympics, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu & others cheer on

The day began with a great piece of news for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as Avani Lekhara won a Gold medal in the 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. The young Paralympian became the first Indian woman to bag a Gold medal at Paralympics and brought cheer to a nation of 1.3 Billion people. Bollywood celebs were quick to cheer for Avani. Stars like , , Vicky Kaushal, and others took to social media to laud the young star.

Akshay took to social media and wrote, "Congratulations #AvaniLekhara for hitting the bullseye and creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a #Paralympics gold medal Sports medalWhat a debut!" Taapsee Pannu also wrote, "GOOD MORNING INDIA ! welcome the GOLD! Pure Sona Avani Lekhara." Kangana Ranaut also was elated over the news of a Gold medal by Avani Lekhara. She took to social media and wrote, "Kya Kahein Avani Saare desh ka sir uncha kardiya wah!!!."

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan also praised Avani on her win. Vicky Kaushal cheered on and wrote, "First ever Gold for India at Paralympics!! Congratulations @avani.lekhara for this historic won. What a debut! What a star!." Abhishek Bachchan praised the young Paralympian in a tweet. He wrote, "A gold-en moment for India! Hats off @AvaniLekhara on becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at #TokyoParalympics#Paralympics #ShootingParaSport."

Post her win, Avani spoke to PTI and said, "I can't describe this feeling, I'm feeling like I'm on top of the world. It's unexplainable. I'm so happy I could be the one to contribute it. Hopefully there's a lot of medals more to come." PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and many other politicians celebrated Avani's big win and wished her Congratulations for scripting history at Paralympics.

