Avatar: The Way of Water Screening: Akshay Kumar looks like a million bucks, Varun nails the casual look; PICS

Avatar: The Way of Water , the epic science fiction which is helmed by the master craftsman James Cameron , is unarguably the most-awaited feature film in the world right now. The visual spectacle film, which is a sequel to the 2009-released magnum opus Avatar, is slated to hit the theatres on December 16, Friday. Ahead of the release, the Indian distributors of James Cameron's dream project held a massive screening event for the film in Mumbai, and it was graced by many popular celebs in Bollywood.

The grand screening event, which was held on December 13, Tuesday, was attended by some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, including action star Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, directors Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari, Aanand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Kabir Khan, and many others. Akshay Kumar looked like a million bucks in a semi-formal white shirt, which he paired with camouflage trousers and matching shoes.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, looked super cool in a lavender hooded jacket and matching joggers, which he paired with white printed t-shirt. The Bhediya actor completed his look with a black cap, and a pair of black-and-white sneakers. Varun was accompanied by his wife Natasha Dalal, who looked chic in a black and white dress.

Check out the Avatar: The Way of Water screening pictures below: