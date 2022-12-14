Avatar: The Way of Water Screening: Akshay Kumar looks like a million bucks, Varun nails the casual look; PICS

A grand screening event of Avatar: The Way Of Water, the upcoming James Cameron project, was attended in Mumbai with Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and others in attendance.

by Akhila Menon   |  Updated on Dec 14, 2022 03:02 AM IST  |  2.6K
Avatar: The Way Of Water, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan
Credits: Manav Manglani

Avatar: The Way of Water, the epic science fiction which is helmed by the master craftsman James Cameron, is unarguably the most-awaited feature film in the world right now. The visual spectacle film, which is a sequel to the 2009-released magnum opus Avatar, is slated to hit the theatres on December 16, Friday. Ahead of the release, the Indian distributors of James Cameron's dream project held a massive screening event for the film in Mumbai, and it was graced by many popular celebs in Bollywood. 

Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and others attend Avatar: The Way Of Water screening

The grand screening event, which was held on December 13, Tuesday, was attended by some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, including action star Akshay KumarVarun Dhawan, directors Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari, Aanand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Kabir Khan, and many others. Akshay Kumar looked like a million bucks in a semi-formal white shirt, which he paired with camouflage trousers and matching shoes. 

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, looked super cool in a lavender hooded jacket and matching joggers, which he paired with white printed t-shirt. The Bhediya actor completed his look with a black cap, and a pair of black-and-white sneakers. Varun was accompanied by his wife Natasha Dalal, who looked chic in a black and white dress.

Check out the Avatar: The Way of Water screening pictures below:

Image: Manav Manglani

Image: Manav Manglani

Image: APH Images

Image: APH Images

Image: APH Images

About Avatar: The Way of Water

The James Cameron directorial will follow the life of Sully family and is set in a decade after the events of its first installment Avatar, ends. Sam Worthington is reprising his role of Jake Sully, a former human who becomes a Na'vi, and permanently bids goodbye to his human body for the same. Zoe Saldana will make a comeback as Jake's lady love Neytiri.

About The Author
Akhila Menon
Akhila Menon

Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her first l... Read more

Credits: Manav Manglani/APH Images

