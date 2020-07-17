Avinash Tiwary gives befitting reply to R Balki’s comment on nepotism & finding better actor than Ranbir, Alia

After R Balki called the debate over nepotism a foolish argument and hailed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Avinash Tiwary of Bulbbul fame shared his opinion about the same.

Nepotism – this topic and a hot discussion surrounding it has always been prevalent in our society. However, the debate got sparked once again after Sushant Singh Rajput demise on June 14 which made it a burning topic all over again. Needless to say, everyone is brimming with an opinion on it. While many people have been raising voice against nepotism, some even call it a useless debate. Recently, filmmaker R Balki grabbed the eyeballs after he called the nepotism debate a foolish argument.

In fact, he even hailed and Alia Bhat and called them one of the finest actors of the industry along with posting an important question saying, “Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors.” While his statement raised a lot of eyebrows, it doesn’t seem to have gone down well with Avinash Tiwary who gave it befitting reply and emphasised that he will get to know about the better actors only if they are given a chance.

He wrote, “Dear #RBalki Sir, you would not know of the better Actors if they are not given an opportunity and you don't step out to watch them.”

Soon his tweet was flooded with mixed reactions. However, Avinash explained his point further and wrote, “Ranbir and Alia are absolutely brilliant! but to say that there are no other actors beyond and better is a statement which can only be verified if enough opportunities are given to others.”

To note, Avinash, who bagged the limelight with his performance in Sajid Ali’s Laila Majnu, is currently basking in the success of his web show Bulbbul which also featured Tripti Dimri in the lead and was bankrolled by .

