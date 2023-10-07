Avinash Tiwary recalls hitting Amitabh Bachchan accidentally during action scene; Here's what happened next

Actor Avinash Tiwary of Laila Majnu fame has garnered immense love and appreciation for his acting skills ever since he stepped into the industry. 2023 seems to be a lucky year for Tiwary’s fans as they got to catch a glimpse of their favorite actor back to back in Bambai Meri Jaan and also in Kaala. Recently, the actor reminisced about shooting for his project Yudh and recalled how he accidentally hit Amitabh Bachchan on the head with his elbow during an action scene and stated how he felt that his career would come to an end with the incident.

Avinash Tiwary starred in 2014’s TV series Yudh alongside actor Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, during a conversation with ETimes, he recalled an incident while shooting an action scene for the series wherein he had hit his co-actor Amitabh Bachchan on his head with his elbow. Pouring details of the event, Avinash recalled attempting another strike as the director had not said cut. However, it missed Amitabh and henceforth, Tiwary delved into how he was playfully teased by the entire cast and crew of the project stating that he won’t get film roles further. “I felt like my career was over,” expressed Tiwary.

Notably, Avinash also disclosed that Amitabh Bachchan was not required to rehearse the fights owing to his years of experience. But on the other hand, Avinash revealed that he rehearsed the scenes with the stunt team on a frequent basis.

Post Yudh, Avinash Tiwary proceeded with his career trajectory and ran on an acting spree by delivering entertaining gigs including Tu Hai Mera Sunday in 2016, which also marked his film debut. Then he also came up with Laila Majnu in 2018, which also starred actress Triptii Dimri, followed by Bulbbul, Ghost Stories, and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

