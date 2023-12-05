Awara Pagal Deewana's Preeti Jhangiani calls co-star Akshay Kumar 'prankster'; says he 'stole many watches'

Preeti Jhangiani, who acted alongside Akshay Kumar in the comedy Awara Paagal Deewana, shared that the actor used to play pranks on set, even going as far as stealing people's watches. In the 2002 film, where Preeti was paired with Akshay, they were part of a multi-star cast that included Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, and others.

Preeti Jhangiani shares on working with Akshay Kumar in Awara Paagal Deewana

During a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, when Preeti Jhangiani was asked about her time working with Akshay Kumar in Awara Pagal Deewana, the actor mentioned, that he is “fabulous” and a major “prankster” on the set. He has taken numerous watches! If you shake hands with him, he will swipe your watch. She said, “He is fabulous, a big prankster on set. He has stolen many watches! You shake his hands and he will steal your watch! Haath ki safai aati hai unko.”

When the interviewer mentioned that another guest on the show had suggested that if not an actor, Akshay could have been a pickpocket, Preeti responded with laughter and said, “Ho sakte the agar woh chahte toh! But on that set, the funniest person was Johnny Lever. He would make everyone laugh the most.”

Preeti entered Bollywood with Mohabbatein and later appeared in Telugu and Kannada movies. Her most recent appearance was in the SonyLIV series called Kafas.

Diving into Akshay’s work front

The iconic actor is enjoying a series of successes with some compelling performances in recent times. Just as fans were recovering from the excitement of his entertaining movie OMG 2, which also featured Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, he surprised them with another captivating project, Mission Raniganj. In this film, Akshay portrays the character of Jaswant Singh Gill, who played a crucial role in saving lives during a coal disaster in 1989.

Looking ahead to Akshay Kumar's future films, 2024 appears to be quite busy. The actor has a full schedule with movies such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, Welcome 3, Singham Again, and the remake of Soorarai Pottru. But that's not all – Hera Pheri 3 and Khel Khel Mein are also in the pipeline.

