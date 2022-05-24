Aww Alert: Suhana Khan getting a kiss from little brother AbRam in throwback VIDEO will melt your heart

Suhana Khan and AbRam are easily among the most popular star kids and sibling duos in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children Suhana and AbRam have always been in the limelight, and any news related to the star kids never fail to grab fans’ attention. Even ahead of her Bollywood debut, Suhana is quite active and popular on social media, where she enjoys a huge fan following as well. Amid this, a throwback video of the young woman with her little brother AbRam has surfaced on social media and gone viral in no time!

Suhana Khan and AbRam's throwback video

In the video, Suhana Khan can be seen enjoying some outdoor pool time with her brother AbRam. Suhana records herself, and AbRam is seen sneaking up to the camera behind her. As he smiles, Suhana is seen inclining towards him and he gives her a peck on her cheeks. Adorable, isn’t it!? Suhana shared this video on her Instagram stories last year to wish AbRam on his birthday.

Click HERE to watch Suhana Khan’s video

Suhana Khan in The Archies

Suhana Khan is currently in Ooty, where she is shooting for her debut Bollywood film The Archies. The Zoya Akhtar directorial is an adaptation of popular international comics of the same name. Along with her, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson from Shweta Bachchan Agastya Nanda will be making their debut with the movie as well. Recently, the first look and teaser of the film dropped and it has received quite a positive response from fans and netizens.

On May 22nd, Suhana Khan turned a year older. Like many of her co-actors, her choreographer Caeser Gonsalves also wished her with a picture. Taking to Instagram, Caesar shared a bunch of photos of The Archies gang from their dance rehearsals. He also wished Suhana writing, "#birthdaygirl #archies #tigerbaby #teambcdc #netflixindia #teamarchies - wishing @suhanakhan2 a very happy birthday with lots of love and luck always and forever from Team BCDC." Suhana also replied to Caesar's wish, as she commented, "Thank you!!" with a bunch of heart emojis.

