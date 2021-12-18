Ayan admits there are delays in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's lives due to him; KJo says 'You can't curb love'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story began on the sets of Brahmastra back in 2017 when they kicked off shooting. Now, as the release of the film has been announced with the motion poster, director Ayan Mukerji has revealed that he never wanted anyone to see Ranbir and Alia as a couple before his film hit the screens. At the Brahmastra poster launch event in Hyderabad, Ayan was asked if Ranbir and Alia's love story during the shoot of Brahmastra was a distraction and the filmmaker spoke about the same.

Talking about it, Ayan said that it is because he was after them in the last 4 years to not step out together, many things didn't happen in Ranbir and Alia's lives. He said, "To be honest, when we started our film, I thought this is the best casting- Ranbir and Alia, powerhouses. It was just too good. Then Ranbir and Alia became very good friends, then very very very good friends in life, then more than friends. So then, I didn't want the whole world to see them for these 4 years. I didn't want anyone to see them till my film had not come out. So, Lots of things haven’t happened in their lives because every time they went out together, I would be sitting at the back saying 'you all are ruining my film. Please don't go anywhere.' It feels good now that we can share them."

Further, Karan Johar also was asked to comment on Ayan's statement and Ranbir, Alia. The Dharma Productions' head honcho reminded everyone that 'love cannot be curbed' and said that Ayan has lost the leverage of protecting the lead pair. Karan said, "Ayan is very protective about this pair. But, I think he is has lost leverage. Had he come out with this film a few years ago then keeping them under wraps would have been a good idea. Unfortunately, you can't curb love that long. At its heart, it's a love story."

Lately, rumours about Ranbir and Alia's wedding too have been coming in. The couple has been seeing each other for a while and during the course of filming Brahmastra, they came close. Recently, at the launch event in New Delhi, Alia and Ranbir's chemistry stole the show. Not just this, their PDA was evident as Alia referred to Ranbir as 'baby' on stage during the event. Fans of the two have been pretty excited for Brahmastra. The film is all set to release on September 9, 2022.

