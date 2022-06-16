Ayan Mukerji: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor have been parents on Brahmastra, their role is beyond just being actors

The trailer of Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus 'Brahmastra' Part 1 is out and the buzz around it is palpable. Meanwhile, the trailer featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna has taken the movie world by storm. The trailer has been appreciated for VFX and special effects and the concept which looks totally out of this world. Adding to all the buzz is Big B’s heavy baritone voice that opens the trailer, taking it to a much higher pedestal of expectations.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's reel chemistry as Shiva and Isha will be a treat to the eyes. Meanwhile, talking about Bhatt and Kapoor’s role in the film, Ayan Mukerji, in a recent interview with DT Next, said, “I am completely crazy with this very long pregnancy on Brahmastra, passionate to another level and it’s the only thing in my life. But I should say that while I am probably the principal parent on Brahmastra. Actually, every film and the people who come together to make the film, there’s always a core team that forms when a film is being made. Ranbir and Alia have actually also been parents on Brahmastra. They have been amongst various people who worked our part of this journey, producers, crew etc. They are really right at the center. Their role in the film is beyond just being actors. Ranbir is one of the producers, but beyond that, it’s also their baby. They have seen the growth right from the beginning, been through different stages. They are also equally parenting it.”

The story of 'Brahmastra' Part 1 revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world turns upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra, and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.

Brahmastra marks Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first project together. The film has a stellar cast that also includes Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 9. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor found love on the sets of the film and got married in April this year.