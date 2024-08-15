Ayan Mukerji Birthday: How Brahmastra director’s fresh cinematic vision makes him unique

It is the 40th birthday of Ayan Mukerji, the director who is loved and celebrated for his works. One really can’t thank him enough for giving voice to our emotions with Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. His third directorial was a sci-fi, Brahmastra: Part One. Despite being only three movies old, there is something about this talented boy that makes his work close to our hearts.

Some might argue that he comes from a film family and that he has assisted maestro filmmakers like Ashutosh Gowariker and Karan Johar (in Swades and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna). However, I think it’s important to recognize his natural talent. It’s not just about the connections he has; his remarkable skills shine through and cannot be ignored. The quality of his work goes beyond just formal training on a film set.

We’ve seen his mastery in his three directorials and that too of different kinds. So, here’s a detailed view point on why I consider Ayan Mukerji and his works are extremely great.

Relatablity and Emotional element

One thing that remained consistent in Ayan Mukerji’s first two films, Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, is the relatable elements. From vulnerable moments to the emotions his characters experience, their reactions to their surroundings contribute significantly to the films' longevity. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Mukerji has a knack for seamlessly capturing what interests young audiences.

He maintained simplicity with the story of a small-town girl dreaming of making it big in Mumbai in Wake Up Sid, while celebrating love and friendship with a fresh perspective in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ayan’s cinema has undoubtedly carved a special place in our hearts.

A Unique Story Treatment

It is quite interesting how both of Ayan Mukerji's first two films were coming-of-age youth dramas. Despite this, the backdrop, treatment, and overall vibe of each film remain distinct. In fact, his third directorial, Brahmastra: Part One, marked a significant departure for him, as he emerged from his comfort zone to tackle something so challenging.

In addition, the multitalented filmmaker is now all set to venture into the world of hard-core action entertainer with the highly-anticipated War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Open To Feedback

It is quite rare to find a filmmaker who is so accepting and open to audience feedback. Ayan Mukerji was notably humble in embracing the criticisms pointed out by fans during the release of Brahmastra. He not only made an effort to understand their perspectives but also promised to incorporate changes in the upcoming parts.

“There has been feedback on things like dialogues could have been better, and some people are not convinced with certain aspects of the love story. We are making films for our audiences, so there is a 100% desire to take that learning and improve for the future,” Ayan said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

These little things are what make fans feel valued and important. Given all these points, I confidently proclaim that he is UNSTOPPABLE. Who could have imagined him donning a director’s hat for an action franchise like War 2?

Well, being a fan of Ayan’s work, I couldn’t be happier and remain excited to see him spread his directorial magic in all his upcoming ventures.

Wishing him a very happy birthday!!!

