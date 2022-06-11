Ayan Mukerji calls Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt a perfect fit for Brahmastra; Says ‘It is also a love story’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been one of the most talked about couples in the industry. The lovebirds, who had tied the knot in April this year, are set to share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra. The movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and the makers have been teasing fans with the first looks of the lead characters along with an intriguing teaser. And now, Ayan has got candid about Brahmastra and called Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt a perfect fit for this ‘love story’.

Talking to Good Times, Ayan said that he is excited to have Ranbir and Alia in Brahmastra. He said, “I guess a love story is there to talk about and the thing about Brahmastra that you won’t realise right away but I hope you will take away is, that in many ways, in its core, Brahmastra Part One is also a love story amongst being many other things and I guess that is a very natural and nice fit with Ranbir and Alia”.

Earlier, Ranbir had also opened up on Brahmastra and called it an opportunity to create our own Marvel. “It’s deep rooted in Indian culture, and we had the opportunity to create our own Marvel, which Ayan is trying to do with his Astraverse,” Ranbir told Variety and emphasise that it will connect to a larger audience. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. The makers are set to release the trailer on June 15 while Brahmastra is set to hit the theatres on September 9 this year and will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

