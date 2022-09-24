Ayan Mukerji calls Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo as ‘item sequence’ of Brahmastra, compares it to Iron Man

Ayan Mukerji shared that if the audience closely looks at the scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan then they will realise that the tonality of that scene is a little bit Iron Man-like. According to him they always thought that Vanar Astra will exist in the world of science and that was the reason why Ayan decided to show SRK as a scientist. The filmmaker also deliberated how the tone of that particular scene is different from the tone of the rest of the film.

Brahmastra has been the talk of the time ever since it was first announced. And now that the film has been released, fans are going gaga over it. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has not just been breaking box office records but also winning hearts across. Everything about the film has been loved by the audience but the one major highlight of the film has to be the cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Vanar Astra. Ayan Mukerji recently discussed about the fan theories of Brahmastra and SRK’s scene in particular. Talking about this he compared King Khan’s scene with Iron Man.

Ayan Mukerji added, “The tonality of that scene, because it is a bit of an item sequence at the beginning of part one, is different from the tonality of the rest of the film. Brahmastra has a romance between Shiva and Isha, it has some sincerity in its tonality. But Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a hero, cracking jokes. So, I knew that that tonality is different, even when we were shooting it, we were like this is very exciting. We were also having fun while shooting that part as it was very playful.”

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ayan spoke about the budget of the film and said, “Brahmastra is a big-budget movie. When we started to create Brahmastra, we were not creating just part 1. It was an investment that we were making in trilogy and in part 2 and part 3. So, a lot of our cost that we invested in part 1 is also invested in setting up the foundation, the writing, building assets, concept work on Part 2 and Part 3. And then there was idea which was always in my mind but which really came to life while making Brahmastra was the idea of Astra, Vanarastra.”

