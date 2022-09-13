Ayan Mukerji CONFIRMS spin-off of Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Brahmastra: We are already thinking about it

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has shared an exciting piece of news for Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. King Khan’s special appearance in the film as Mohan Bharghav, a scientist who wielded Vanarastra, left fans as well as the entire internet wanting more of his character from the big-scale fantasy epic. The actor’s appearance in the Dharma Production film was widely loved by the audience, who have not seen the superstar in a full-fledged feature since his 2018 movie Zero.

Talking to the Indian Express, Ayan has now shared that not only Shah Rukh Khan’s fans, but the makers have also been thinking about a spin-off for his character. In fact, the idea was first floated while they were filming for the sequence. Ayan teased that the spin-off might tell the origin story of the scientist. The actor’s role in Brahmastra has led to several fan theories including his return for the sequel. The fans have requested the director to mount a spin-off of Brahmastra’s Mohan Bhargav.



Asked about fans’ demands for a spin-off of Mohan Bhargav, which includes an online petition, Ayan said, “Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also saying on sets. As we discovered the personality of the scientist, we said, ‘Yaar, we have to do stuff. We have to do the origins story of the scientist!'”



The filmmaker added that his team also agreed with the idea that Shah Rukh Khan’s character should not be limited to a cameo in just one film. He said, “We were also vibing on that frequency, my assistants and I. So, I guess my response to the spin-off demand is that: We are already thinking about it. We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves.”

About Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part 1- Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Apart from Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone also featured in a guest appearance in the film. The sci-fi drama released in theatres on September 9 and has been performing well at the box office. Ayan has plans to make two more films in the franchise, with which he intends to establish a multiverse- called Astraverse. The film ended with the announcement of its sequel titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

