Ayan Mukerji on Brahmastra Part 2: 'Can answer a very few things, Dev is the fulcrum of the entire trilogy'
Ayan Mukerji shared interesting details about Brahmastra’s sequel.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been a huge success at the box office. The first of Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy about an ‘Astraverse’ ended with the announcement of its sequel titled, Brahmastra Part Two – Dev. While the recently-released film introduced viewers to the world of the trilogy through Shiva (Ranbir), the sequel will take us into the life of Dev – Shiva’s father, who is portrayed as the antagonist of the trilogy. Speaking of which, in a recent interview with The Indian Express, director Ayan Mukerji talked about his character and its impact.
Ayan Mukerji on Brahmastra Part Two’s Dev
Talking about Brahmastra’s antagonist, ‘Dev’, Ayan Mukerji told The Indian Express that he is the ‘fulcrum’ of his trilogy universe. He said, “I can answer very few things about Dev. The idea was to create a very clear indication about where we are going next with the storytelling. That now we are really getting into the story of our antagonist. Decoding it, giving you some hook to hang on to for part two. Dev is the fulcrum of the entire Brahmastra trilogy.”
He further explained that Dev’s story will not only take viewers to the past, but also show its impact on the present scenario, thus shifting between two timelines.
Ayan said that the work on the sequel’s script began with the first film itself and that it has also gone through several revisions during the pandemic. He informed that while it’s not certain when Part Two will go on floors, he is targeting a 2025 release.
Brahmastra Box Office
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra has created as many as 23 records at the box office. After an excellent weekend figure of Rs. 119 cr nett all languages, the film held well on its first Monday with Hindi collections o6’5f Rs. 14.25 cr and dubbed language collections of Rs. 2 cr, for a total of Rs. 16.25 cr nett. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is very much on course to breach the Rs. 250 cr nett India mark, ensuring that it becomes the highest grossing Hindi original of the year in India. Given the strong overseas numbers, which will cross 10 million dolllars by Tuesday, the film is also likely to top a worldwide gross of Rs. 450 cr.
ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor before wedding: If you can, why not?