Ayan Mukerji on Brahmastra Part 2: 'Can answer a very few things, Dev is the fulcrum of the entire trilogy'

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been a huge success at the box office. The first of Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy about an ‘Astraverse’ ended with the announcement of its sequel titled, Brahmastra Part Two – Dev. While the recently-released film introduced viewers to the world of the trilogy through Shiva (Ranbir), the sequel will take us into the life of Dev – Shiva’s father, who is portrayed as the antagonist of the trilogy. Speaking of which, in a recent interview with The Indian Express, director Ayan Mukerji talked about his character and its impact.

Ayan Mukerji on Brahmastra Part Two’s Dev

Talking about Brahmastra’s antagonist, ‘Dev’, Ayan Mukerji told The Indian Express that he is the ‘fulcrum’ of his trilogy universe. He said, “I can answer very few things about Dev. The idea was to create a very clear indication about where we are going next with the storytelling. That now we are really getting into the story of our antagonist. Decoding it, giving you some hook to hang on to for part two. Dev is the fulcrum of the entire Brahmastra trilogy.”

He further explained that Dev’s story will not only take viewers to the past, but also show its impact on the present scenario, thus shifting between two timelines.

Ayan said that the work on the sequel’s script began with the first film itself and that it has also gone through several revisions during the pandemic. He informed that while it’s not certain when Part Two will go on floors, he is targeting a 2025 release.