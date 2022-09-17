Ayan Mukerji on Brahmastra receiving mixed reviews: I will take it into consideration before moving on part 2

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra was one of the much-awaited films of 2022. Ever since the film has been announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to see it and now that it is finally out in the theatre, its box-office performance is proof of the fact how much people are loving it. Fans have loved the concept of Astra’s and are loving Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry on-screen. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy along with Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in cameos. Well, in a recent media interaction, Ayan opened up about the mixed reviews this film has been getting.

Ayan Mukerji revealed that he is happy with the film’s performance and has yet to absorb all the reviews whether negative or positive. He further added that overall the movie is performing really well and that they make movies for a broad audience and he is happy about the performance since the release. “I only focus on the positive energy. I know that various kinds of reviews have come. I haven't been able to absorb all those reviews, be it negative reviews, fan theories or what people did not like. I will do that when the time comes. I will take all that into consideration before moving on to part two," the filmmaker said.

Alia Bhatt on Brahmastra reviews

Alia Bhatt who was present at the press conference with Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor too said that there are two options, either focus on positive things or keep thinking about the negative ones. “Criticism, opinions, and feedback are the right of the audience. We only hope to get positive things rather than negative." Alia further added that since the release of Brahmastra it is evident that the film is going in the right direction.

Brahmastra Box Office

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra has created as many as 23 records at the box office. After an excellent weekend figure of Rs. 119 cr nett all languages, the film held well on its first Monday with Hindi collections o6’5f Rs. 14.25 cr and dubbed language collections of Rs. 2 cr, for a total of Rs. 16.25 cr nett. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is very much on course to breach the Rs. 250 cr nett India mark, ensuring that it becomes the highest-grossing Hindi original of the year in India. Given the strong overseas numbers, which will cross 10 million dollars by Tuesday, the film is also likely to top a worldwide gross of Rs. 450 cr.

