Ayan Mukerji on negative reviews for Brahmastra: Trying to be sure that right feedback reaches me

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hit the theatres a couple of weeks back on the 9 th of September. However, the sci-fi fantasy film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, continues to be in the headlines. Although the movie has minted a lot of money at the box office, it did receive its fair share of criticism and negative reviews as well. Yesterday, Ayan Mukerji addressed the same as he revealed how he reacted to these reviews.

At a press conference yesterday, Ayan Mukerji said that he has not yet absorbed the negative reviews for Brahmastra. The director said that he is still waiting for a few more weeks for the movie to truly settle down. Although he maintained that he is open to criticism, Ayan quipped that people often react to what they did not see in the film, and what they thought a film to be in their imagination, instead of accepting it for what it is.

Talking about the criticism of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji said that he does not want to learn the wrong lessons, and is waiting for the right feedback. “I have heard stuff like the dialogues did not really work as well, people weren’t 100 percent convinced about the love story. So, I am hearing it, but I am also waiting for enough time for the film to truly settle, to release on streaming, to release on satellite, and then to really make sense of all the learning from what people have said, because I don’t want to learn the wrong lessons. There are a lot of people writing about the film and all and I am happy to hear it, but I don’t know if they have a pulse on what is truly working and not working on a film and I think you can go very wrong when you start over listening to everything as well. So I am trying to be sure that the right feedback reaches me so I can learn from that for the future,” he said.

