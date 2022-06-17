Ayan Mukerji pens a 'Thank You' note for the love shown to Brahmastra Trailer; Read on

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is one of the most awaited Bollywood films and the hype for this passion project is incomparable. This film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy along with a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, has been touted as the most ambitious film to date. After a series of motion pictures introducing us to the characters of Brahmastra, the makers finally dropped the trailer of the film today and the response has been quite positive, to say the least. The film's trailer has got a thumbs up for the detailing, the use of visual effects, and the conviction to pull this massive film off.

The director, Ayan Mukerji, who has been working on the film for close to a decade, was overwhelmed by the unanimous love and support that the trailer got. He penned a heartfelt message on Instagram where he thanked the fans and well-wishers for supporting the film and standing by it. His post read, “Hello everyone, yesterday was a very very big moment in the Brahmastra journey with the launch of our trailer. A deep, heartfelt thank you for the love, encouragement and excitement that the trailer is receiving. It means everything to me. I feel so energised today as we enter the last lap leading up to our film’s release! We will give all that energy and more, our absolute best, to give you guys a new amazing cinematic experience with Brahmastra. One that I hope you will feel proud of. September 9, here we come.”

Have a look at Ayan Mukerji’s Instagram post:

Ayan’s post is enough to tell what the film means to him. The film releases in less than 3 months and the work on the last and final draft of the film is going on. The mythological epic is being marketed very aggressively as unlike the trailer of Brahmastra, movie trailers are generally not out this early. Given the crazy amount of effort put in, to bring this film to life, we hope the film is able to woo audiences and set the cash registers ringing, at the box office.

