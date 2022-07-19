Ayan Mukerji reacts to Kesariya getting trolled for 'love storiya' line: It's not like elaichi in biryani

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It has been garnering a lot of attention ever since its announcement. A few days back, the makers of the film finally released the romantic song Kesariya from the film and it went viral instantly. The song has launched in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. While the song received a lot of love on social media, fans couldn’t help but cringe at the line 'Love Storiya' in the lyrics.

While the song received a lot of love on social media, fans couldn’t help but cringe at the line 'Love Storiya' in the lyrics. Many also said that the lyric felt like tasting elaichi in a biryani. Now, finally, in a video shared on Reddit, Ayan has reacted to the criticism received by netizens on social media and said: "We put it with a lot of love, we found it very interesting. We did not find it like elaichi, we thought it was a twist like bahut shakkar me thoda namak jab aata hai, uska ek maza, ek swaad hai (its not like a cardamon in biryani, its like salt amid too much sugar, it has its own taste). Because the film is a modern film and the lyrics of the song are so traditional and simple, and this would have been a fun twist. I still feel that in some time, people will actually start enjoying it even more."

The lyrics of Kesariya are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the music is composed by Pritam and the vocals are by Arijit Singh. Meanwhile, Brahmastra is scheduled to release on September 9 in 5 Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

ALSO READ: Brahmastra's Kesariya: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's love song is pure auditory bliss with Arijit's velvet voice