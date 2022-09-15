Ayan Mukerji REACTS to strong criticism of Brahmastra's dialogues: I thought this would give the film a soul

Ayan Mukerji's directorial, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, has been raking in good numbers at the Indian Box Office and is finding abundant love from the audience, who have appreciated the massive scale and vision of the project. Ayan Mukerji conceived the idea of Brahmastra in 2012 and he has given a decade of his life to the project. While there is a lot of love the project is getting, it is also receiving criticism for the writing and the dialogues. In an exclusive interview with Indian Express, post the release of the film, Ayan Mukerji reacted to the criticism surrounding the film.

When Ayan Mukerji was asked about the film facing strong criticism for its dialogues and writing, Ayan acknowledged it and asked about the parts where they felt so and whether it was throughour the film. He added, “I thought this would give the film a soul. That the greatest energy comes from within you and the greatest form of energy is when you are in a state of love. It may have sounded better on paper than it came across to certain people." Ayan took the example of how when their first song Kesariya came out, he received criticism for the 'Love Storiyan' bit in the song for the first 48 hours. He concluded saying, 'The song continued to be a blockbuster, and nobody talks about it today. So, point noted. But India has a diverse audience.”