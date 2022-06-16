Ayan Mukerji is ready for Brahmastra's release after 'terrific' response to trailer; Read his note

Ayan Mukerji has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After his much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra is finally gearing up for a release and the makers are making sure to keep the audience intrigued. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Brahmastra has been creating a massive buzz in the town as makers have shared an intriguing trailer of the movie recently. The trailer took social media by storm as Ayan gave us a glimpse of Astraverse and got everyone brimming with an opinion.

And now, Ayan has expressed his gratitude towards fans for the immense love being showered on the trailer. Taking to his Instagram account, the filmmaker shared a note and expressed his excitement for the release of Brahmastra on September 9. The note read as, “Hello everyone, Yesterday was a very very big moment in the Brahmastra journey with the launch of our Trailer. A deeply heartfelt THANK You for the love, encouragement and excitement that the Trailer is receiving. It means... everything to me. I feel so energised today - as we enter this last lap leading up to our film's release! We will give all that energy and more... our absolute best - to give you guys - a new amazing cinematic experience with Brahmastra.... one that I hope you will feel proud of! September 9th - Here we come!”.

Take a look at Ayan Mukerji’s note:

To note, Brahmastra will mark Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first onscreen collaboration and their chemistry in the trailer has already left the audience wanting for more. Earlier, Ranbir had expressed his excitement about Brahmastra and said, “It’s deep-rooted in Indian culture, and we had the opportunity to create our own Marvel, which Ayan is trying to do with his Astraverse. Any film, any good compelling story, made in your culture, in an authentic way, in a true form, will connect to a large audience”. To note, Brahmastra will be releasing in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil languages.

Also Read: Brahmastra Trailer: Is that Shah Rukh Khan stealing the show as Vayu? Fans think so