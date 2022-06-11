Ayan Mukerji recalls Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Brahmastra; Calls Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan 'soldiers'

Brahmastra is currently one of the most-awaited films of the year and it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. It is touted as a trilogy, with the first part titled Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva. Recently, the film's teaser was released and it has received a massive response from the audience. Now, the director Ayan Mukerji talked about how Ranbir reacted to the idea of the film and also shared how he cast Big B, Nagarjuna, and Alia for the film.

In a recent interview with Good Times, Ayan said, "Ranbir has been through our working career an extension of my work process. I feel we just got very lucky with the relationship we found and to talk about that relationship is like talking about what you share with a parent or a child. It's so deep and so organic and so natural." He added that Ranbir's belief was there from the first and in many ways, not just with his character, but he also imbibed every other aspect of the film as well.

Ayan also said that Ranbir has been one of the greatest support to the film unlike their first two films (Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani) He added that Ranbir was supporting in a very silent way and he chose not to be the star actor in the film but to be a true soldier in the journey of the making of Brahmastra.

The filmmaker also talked about the cast and said that they were great for the parts. Ayan said, "We needed that energy in this big film. The parts were written for them." He said that these were his first choice and he went to them with it and eventually everybody came on board. The filmmaker added that constantly in some way, they've come in as soldiers to try and help them carry the 'vision through to fruition.' Brahmastra will be released on September 9.

