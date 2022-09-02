Ayan Mukerji reminds fans about Brahmastra’s release-‘7 days to go’; Advance booking to open from tomorrow

After a long wait, Ayan Mukerji directorial and Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra is set to hit theatres near you in a week, that is on September 9. The Wake Up Sid director gave his fans a gentle reminder about the same and added that the advance bookings of the film is set to open from tomorrow.

Ayan Mukerji’s Instagram Post

Ayan Mukerji has delivered two films so far with his best friend and popular actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead namely Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani—both of which were commercial hits and earned crores at the box office. With his upcoming film, Brahmastra, Mukerji surely aims for a hattrick with Ranbir Kapoor as his lucky charm.

In an Instagram post today, Ayan wrote, “7 Days to Go & ADVANCE TICKET BOOKINGS OPEN TOMORROW!!! #brahmastra”

Soon after this announcement, fans poured down their love and support for the movie. A photo-sharing app user wrote, “Gotta book asap. My excitement is on its height!!! Congratulations Ayan!”.

Another user wrote, ‘Can’t wait’. The post by the director garnered over 1500 likes within just 30 minutes.

Vanarastra in Brahmastra

As Brahmastra is nearing the release date, the makers are making sure to keep the momentum high. Recently, Karan Johar dropped a new video on his Instagram handle featuring Vanar Astra. In the short clip, we can see Vanar Astra in a fight scene. Sharing the post, Karan captioned it, "The extraordinary power of Vanarastra will unfold in just 8 days!". Soon after he shared the post, Shah Rukh Khan's fans flooded the comment section. A fan commented, "Sharukh Khan...killing it," while another wrote, "This is SRK, followed by fire emoticons. For those who don't know, a few weeks ago, a clip went viral on the Internet. The clip showed a frontal shot of SRK, kneeling with his arms opened wide, spliced with footage of the Vanar Astra - a glowing ape-like silhouette - from the film.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on September 9.

Also Read: 'Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan are grounded humans and Brahmastra is worth the wait'- reveals Markand Soni