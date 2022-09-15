Ayan Mukerji responds to Boycott Brahmastra trend; says ‘We want them to give us a chance’
Here’s what director Ayan Mukerji has to say about Boycott Brahmastra trend.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One- Shiva is the first installment of a planned trilogy, and the movie released a few days ago in theatres. However, even before the film’s release, it fell prey to the boycott trend on social media. A section of Twitterati called for the boycott of the movie for several reasons, one of them being Ranbir’s statement from many years ago. Now, director Ayan Mukerji has reacted to the boycott Brahmastra trend, and has urged everyone, including those boycotting his movie, to watch the film.
In a recent interview with News18, Ayan Mukerji said that they do care about what people had been saying, but they were more focussed on the movie to think about anything else. However, he mentioned that those who are making ‘all the noise’ should give them a chance and watch Brahmastra. “Yes, we did care what people were saying but at the same time we were okay. It may sound idealistic but we were so focussed on our film and the overall message of the film was all about love and we had a concept which was there on our posters which said, ‘The light is coming,’ so we didn’t really have any time to think about anything else," said Ayan.
He further added, “As a filmmaker, I am inviting everyone to come and watch it, including the people who are making all the noise and also the ones who aren’t convinced with our film. We want them to give us a chance, see the effort that we have put in, the kind of VFX we have done because I feel no film of that nature has done it and experience the way Indian mythology is depicted. Once you watch the film you are entitled to your opinion whether you like it or not and I am open to all kinds of suggestions."
Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film released in theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
