Ayan Mukerji reveals he was angry with Ranbir Kapoor for THIS reason; Opens up on shooting Brahmastra 2 and 3

Ever since the trailer of Brahmastra has released, fans have been going gaga over it. The trailer has got fans even more excited for the film. Be it Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry or the amazing VFX, everything has won the hearts of the fans. Now that the trailer is out and the film is just a few months away from its release, fans are excited to know details about the other two parts of the trilogy. In a recent interview with Times Of India, Ayan Mukerji spoke about the prospects of the second and third part of this franchise.

Opening up about Brahmastra’s remaining two parts, Ayan Mukerji revealed that the team will plan the shooting of the second and third part after the release of the first film. Revealing some ideas about the future films, he said, "The entire trilogy will tell the same story but the next movies will introduce new characters and bring new perspectives to the Brahmastra story." Reportedly, Ayan started working on Brahmastra almost 9 years ago, right after he finished Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Despite kick-starting pre-production in 2014, it was only in 2017 that he began shooting for the film.

Talking about the long process of the filming and how Ranbir Kapoor was involved, Ayan Mukerji revealed that when he started the prep for Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor was offered Sanju. He was supposed to start prep with Ayan but he chose to start Sanju first. Ayan revealed that he was so angry. “I was happy that he was working with Raju Hirani but what about my project? But in hindsight, I'm glad Ranbir chose to work on Sanju because, a few years later, Sanju was shot, edited and ready for release and my pre-production hadn't even been completed. Had Ranbir waited for me, it would've been too long a wait,” added Ayan.

Talking about Brahmastra, the trailer of the film was released yesterday and the response has been great. The trailer has got a unanimous thumbs up with praise for the technical aspects, accommodation of Indian mythology and the conviction of the makers to go all out on this film. The film releases on 9th September 2022 in 5 different languages, worldwide.

