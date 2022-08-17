Ayan Mukerji reveals his inspiration behind Brahmastra, calls Ranbir Kapoor starrer a ‘very original film’

Ever since Ayan Mukerji announced his ambitious project Brahmastra, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch this film. It is also special because fans will get to see the cutest couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the first time on the silver screen. Well, there is a lot of hype about this film and the concept it is based on. Ayan had recently released a video wherein he had explained the concept of Brahmsatra and today he yet again shared a video of him explaining what inspired him to come out with the concept of Brahmastra.

The video begins with Ranbir Kapoor’s voice talking about light and its power. Later, Ayan Mukerji reveals that the seed of Brahmastra was roped in his head during his childhood itself. He revealed that he loved Indian history and mythology since his childhood and used to love listening to his dad who told him stories of our God and Goddesses. Ayan admits being excited by the Western world fantasies series like Harry Potter during his teens. So when he started making Brahmastra, all the stories that he had heard in his childhood of Indian History and mythology came together and he got inspiration from all of them. Ayan concluded that he is proud of the fact that Brahmastra is a very original film. Sharing this video, Ayan Mukerji wrote, “INSPIRATIONS… ब्रह्मास्त्र को रोशनी देने वाली प्रेरणा।.”

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is slated to release on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in cinemas. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse.'

