Ayan Mukerji reveals making Brahmastra 2 in 2-3 years is a very big challenge for THIS reason
Ayan Mukerji in a recent interview opened up about making Brahmastra and called it a fully 'Made In India' product
Brahmastra has been the talk of the time ever since it was first announced. And now that the film has been released, fans are going gaga over it. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has not just been breaking box office records but also winning hearts across. Everything about the film has been loved by the audience but with appreciation came a little bit of criticism and Ayan Mukerji has taken it sportingly. In a recent interview with Sony Music India, the director revealed that he wants to give better dialogues in the second part of the film.
Ayan Mukerji made this statement while talking about the three-year gap between the first and the second part of his planned trilogy. He added that we have a big country and he feels that six months will pass just for everybody to see Brahmastra. But the Wake Up Sid director revealed that it would have been amazing if he could give Brahmastra 2 next year. He quipped that he would have loved it and it would have been great for him. Ayan added, "But making Brahmastra 1 in India; it is a fully 'Made In India' product, it was very challenging. So now to make Part 2 even happen in 2-3 years is also a very very big challenge. Making it at the same quality with better dialogues (laughs) and more juicy storytelling, it isVIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor rushes to help fans who fall down while trying to catch a glimpse of the actor a very very big challenge."
Further talking about the dialogues, he had previously explained at a press conference that he and dialogue writer Hussain Dalal, who also co-wrote the dialogues of his last film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, wrote these kinds of lines for Brahmastra as the leads Shiva and Isha are 'modern contemporary characters.' Ranbir Kapoor plays a DJ named Shiva, while Alia plays his girlfriend Isha.
Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ayan spoke about the budget of the film and said, “Brahmastra is a big-budget movie. When we started to create Brahmastra, we were not creating just part 1. It was an investment that we were making in trilogy and in part 2 and part 3. So, a lot of our cost that we invested in part 1 is also invested in setting up the foundation, the writing, building assets, concept work on Part 2 and Part 3. And then there was idea which was always in my mind but which really came to life while making Brahmastra was the idea of Astra, Vanarastra.”
