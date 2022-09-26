Ayan Mukerji reveals making Brahmastra 2 in 2-3 years is a very big challenge for THIS reason

Brahmastra has been the talk of the time ever since it was first announced. And now that the film has been released, fans are going gaga over it. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has not just been breaking box office records but also winning hearts across. Everything about the film has been loved by the audience but with appreciation came a little bit of criticism and Ayan Mukerji has taken it sportingly. In a recent interview with Sony Music India, the director revealed that he wants to give better dialogues in the second part of the film.

Ayan Mukerji made this statement while talking about the three-year gap between the first and the second part of his planned trilogy. He added that we have a big country and he feels that six months will pass just for everybody to see Brahmastra. But the Wake Up Sid director revealed that it would have been amazing if he could give Brahmastra 2 next year. He quipped that he would have loved it and it would have been great for him. Ayan added, "But making Brahmastra 1 in India; it is a fully 'Made In India' product, it was very challenging. So now to make Part 2 even happen in 2-3 years is also a very very big challenge. Making it at the same quality with better dialogues (laughs) and more juicy storytelling, it is a very very big challenge."