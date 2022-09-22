Ayan Mukerji REVEALS Ranbir Kapoor is the best Catan player and sleeps with his mouth open

Following years of anticipation and many delays, Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt released in the theatres on September 9 and opened to big numbers giving much relief to the cinemas. The film helmed by Ranbir’s friend and director Ayan Mukerji received mixed reviews from critics and audiences but its reign at the box office seems unstoppable. Apart from this, Ranbir’s friendship with Ayan dates back to the duo's first film, Wake Up Sid. Ranbir-Ayan later worked together in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and post that Brahmastra. The duo has been best friends for a very long time now and is often spotted attending events together.

Meanwhile, while promoting Brahmastra on Bollywood Hungama, Ayan answered some questions related to Ranbir in the rapid-fire round. Ayan was asked one thing about Ranbir that he thinks people don’t know. Ayan replied saying, “He is an extremely good listener, '' Ranbir then interrupted saying 'best catan player, I have beaten them three times." Ayan again added, “he sleeps with his mouth open and snores loudly.” Not just Ranbir, Alia Bhatt also shares a strong bond with Ayan. Their relationship has only grown stronger on the sets of the sci-fi trilogy.

Talking about Brahmastra, the film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji which also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, and has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed their take on commercial success V/s critical acclaim.

Interestingly, Ranbir revealed that he has always valued box office numbers the most. “I think it has always been numbers. From every film that I signed from my second film onwards – I always looked at it as an entertaining film. If it was even a film like Wake-Up Sid, or Barfi, or a film like Rocket Singh- even though it didn’t work at the box office. But to me, when I sign a film, I’m not telling myself that I want to do this film so I get good reviews or an award,” said the Brahmastra actor.

