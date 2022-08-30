Ayan Mukerji says he's 'nervous' as Brahmastra releases in 10 days, shares clip ft Ranbir Kapoor; WATCH

All eyes are on Ayan Mukerji’s next release Brahmastra which is touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The stars have begun the promotions on a full-fledged scale. They are leaving no stones unturned and now that there are only 10 days left for the release of the film, Ayan expresses his excitement and nervousness.

Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram handle to share a clip from Brahmastra. In the video, we can see Ranbir Kapoor burning in a fire. This video indeed will give all his fans a goosebump. Sharing this video, Ayan wrote, “10 DAYS TO GO. Can’t believe we only have 10 days to go before Brahmāstra releases. All these years, Brahmāstra has belonged mainly to me and to the core team around me. But from September 9th - it will belong more to the audiences who experience it and hopefully appreciate it ! Very emotional, nervous, exciting, non-stop work days as we prepare to let Brahmāstra go out fully into this World! #brahmastra.”

Brahmastra is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra.

Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor will feature next in Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

Talking about Ali Bhatt she will feature in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

