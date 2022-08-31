Ayan Mukerji terms 9 as his lucky number on Ganesh Chaturthi ahead of Brahmastra's release; Know why

With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations going around the corner in full swing, Bollywood celebrities leave no opportunity missed to make use of this auspicious occasion to announce and promote about their upcoming schedules. Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji too did not miss this opportunity and made appropriate use of this mahurat. Hitting the theatres on September 9, the film is planned as a trilogy and will release in multiple languages across the country.

“All these years, Brahmāstra has belonged mainly to me and to the core team around me. But from September 9th – it will belong more to the audiences who experience it and hopefully appreciate it ! Very emotional, nervous, exciting, non-stop work days as we prepare to let Brahmāstra go out fully into this World! #brahmastra,” Ayan had earlier shared on Instagram.

Ayan Mukerji Instagram Post

In a latest development today, Ayan Mukerji shared the importance and significance of the number 9 in his 9 as on date.

“9 DAYS TO GO… Lucky auspicious number 9… given we are releasing on 09.09! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi #brahmastra,” wrote Ayan Mukerji today on his Instagram handle.

For better clarity, Brahmastra woll release on 9th September this year for which the countdown has begun. And now, only 9 days are left for the movie to hit the theatres.

With many big-ticket Bollywood films tanking at the box office, many are expecting Brahmastra to change the fortune of Hindi cinema. This is Ayan’s third film. He has previously directed Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, both starring Ranbir Kapoor. Ayan had previously shared that he got the idea of Brahmastra 10 years ago.

About Brahmastra

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is an upcoming film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Mukerji – in his debut production – under the production companies Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, and Prime Focus in association with Star Studios, with Ranbir Kapoor and Marijke DeSouza as co-producers. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.

Brahmāstra was announced in July 2014 but was delayed by several years. Principal photography lasted for four years from February 2018 to March 2022 with filming locations including Bulgaria, London, New York, Edinburgh, and Varanasi. Production and release of the film was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now scheduled for release on 9 September 2022.

