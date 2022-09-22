Ayan Mukerji: 'There will be both light and darkness in Brahmastra sequels and conflict in Part 2'
Brahmastra was released on September 9 in five languages.
Brahmastra has been breaking all records ever since it was released. The film is getting love from all the corners. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer will be having its sequels as Part 2 and Part 3. Fans have already started guessing about the actors for Part 2 and 3. They are already making headlines. In chapter 1, we all saw that Shiva along with Isha has set out on a journey to know about his origin. The upcoming parts are expected to follow that. Well, recently in an interview with PTI, Ayan Mukerji shared details about the following parts.
Talking to the news agency, Ayan confirmed that Part 2: Shiva will be darker in terms of dramatic conflict. The filmmaker also mentioned that he is taking notice of the criticism too. To note, some sections have criticized the film for its dialogues. Brahmastra cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Ayan has also revealed that Part 2 is expected to release in December 2025. The work on both parts is going on simultaneously.
Released on September 9, the film is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Brahmastra revolves around an orphan boy Shiva with pyrokinetic powers who discovers that he is an astra, a weapon of enormous energy. He attempts to prevent the strongest of the astras, the Brahmāstra, from falling into the hands of dark forces that share a history with him.
On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.
