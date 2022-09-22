Ayan Mukerji: 'There will be both light and darkness in Brahmastra sequels and conflict in Part 2'

Brahmastra has been breaking all records ever since it was released. The film is getting love from all the corners. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer will be having its sequels as Part 2 and Part 3. Fans have already started guessing about the actors for Part 2 and 3. They are already making headlines. In chapter 1, we all saw that Shiva along with Isha has set out on a journey to know about his origin. The upcoming parts are expected to follow that. Well, recently in an interview with PTI, Ayan Mukerji shared details about the following parts.

Talking to the news agency, Ayan confirmed that Part 2: Shiva will be darker in terms of dramatic conflict. The filmmaker also mentioned that he is taking notice of the criticism too. To note, some sections have criticized the film for its dialogues. Brahmastra cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Ayan has also revealed that Part 2 is expected to release in December 2025. The work on both parts is going on simultaneously.