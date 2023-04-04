Ayan Mukerji to make an entry in the YRF spy universe and direct Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2?

Ayan Mukerji is one of the most renowned and successful directors of Bollywood. He has given us some of the most remarkable box office hits like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and others. In fact, his last film Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went on to become one of the biggest hits of all time. And now there is a piece of big news for all you Ayan fans as he is soon going to collaborate with one of the biggest heroes of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan. Yes! You heard that right. Ayan is all set to direct the second installment of War 2.

Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War was one of the biggest hits. The audience loved this film and ever since it was announced that the film will be renewed for part 2, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear more about this film. According to reports in Variety, the latest reports suggest that Ayan Mukerji will direct War 2. This film will be yet another addition to the YRF spy universe. Talking about the spy universe, it kicked off with the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger followed by the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai and the 2019 film War. The latest addition to this Universe was Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan which broke several box office records.

Brahmastra Part 2 to release in December 2026

Today morning, Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram handle to share the news about Brahmastra part 2 and 3. He wrote that part two and three of the magnum opus will be bigger and better. What is interesting is he updated that he will work on the two movies together and need some time to perfect the script. Announcing the timeline of the release, in a separate post on the Instagram story, Ayan shared that part two and three will hit the big screen in December 2026 and 2027 respectively. Captioning the photo as, “The Next Phase” he shared the update of the Trilogy.

